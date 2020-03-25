First state to buy MVV stake from EnBW, Rheinenergie - sources

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor First State has agreed to buy a 45% stake in German utility MVV MVVGn.DE stake from EnBW EBKG.DE and Rheinenergie, people close to the matter said.

MVV said in a statement on Wednesday that an agreement in principle on the sale of the shares held by EnBW and Rheinenergie, which have a market value of 750 million euros, has been reached.

First State had no immediate comment.

EnBW and Rheinenergie in October decided to sell their MVV holdings, while the city of Mannheim, which owns 50.1% is keeping its stake.

First State prevailed over rival bidders including Swiss Life SLHN.S and PGGM, the sources said.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)

