First Sponsor Group Shifts Focus to Business Expansion

First Sponsor Group Ltd (SG:ADN) has released an update.
First Sponsor Group Ltd has decided to redirect S$120 million initially intended for a proposed transaction towards expanding its property development, holding, and financing operations. This strategic shift underscores the company’s commitment to growth in these sectors. Investors can expect updates as these funds are deployed.
