First Solar's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.65 per share, which were up 12.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $3.25. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 per share by 21.3%.



The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to solid sales and gross profit growth from the prior-year quarter.



The company reported 2024 earnings of $12.02 per share, which were much higher than the year-ago figure of $7.74. However, the full-year bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 per share.

FSLR’s Sales Update

First Solar’s fourth-quarter net sales were $1.51 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion by 3%. The top line also improved 30.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.16 billion.



The year-over-year top-line improvement was driven by an increase in the volume of module sales.



The company reported net sales of $4.21 billion in 2024, which were higher than $3.32 billion in 2023. The full-year top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion.

Operational Highlights of FSLR

In the fourth quarter, the company’s gross profit was $567.7 million, which improved a solid 13.1% from $502 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses inched up 0.1% year over year to $110.9 million.



FSLR reported an operating income of $456.8 million compared with $397.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance of First Solar

First Solar had $1.62 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $1.95 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The long-term debt totaled $373.4 million as of the same date compared with $464.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.22 billion during 2024 compared with $0.60 billion at the end of 2023.

First Solar’s 2025 Guidance

First Solar introduced its 2025 guidance.



FSLR expects to generate earnings in the range of $17.00-$20.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $20.37 per share, higher than the company’s guided range.



FSLR expects its sales guidance to be in the range of $5.30-$5.80 billion. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $5.46 billion, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



First Solar expects gross profit to be in the band of $2.45-$2.75 billion. Its operating income is anticipated to be in the $1.95-$2.30 billion range.



The company currently expects module shipments to be in the band of 18-20 gigawatts. First Solar expects its 2025 capital expenditure to be in the range of $1.30-$1.50 billion.

FSLR’s Zacks Rank

First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents per share by 25.3%. The company’s revenues of $382.7 million beat the consensus estimate of $376 million by 1.8%.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of $3.52 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also deteriorated from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 92 cents per share. The company’s revenues of $196.2 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.3%.

An Upcoming Solar Release

Sunnova Energy International NOVA is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOVA’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 81 cents per share.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $234.5 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 20.8%. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.40%.

