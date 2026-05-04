First Solar's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $3.22 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 by 12.1%. The bottom line increased 65.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.95.

FSLR’s Sales Update

First Solar’s first-quarter net sales were $1.04 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. However, the top line rose 23.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $0.84 billion.

First Solar, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First Solar, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Solar, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights of FSLR

In the first quarter, the company’s gross profit was $486.1 million, which rose 41.2% from $344.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses jumped 14.3% year over year to $140.8 million.



FSLR reported an operating income of $345.3 million compared with $221.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance of First Solar

First Solar had $2.36 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, down from $2.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The long-term debt totaled $237.2 million as of the same date compared with $282.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $214.9 million during the first three months of 2026 compared with $608 million in the year-ago quarter.

First Solar’s 2026 Guidance

FSLR expects its sales to be in the range of $4.9-$5.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $5.07 billion, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



First Solar expects gross profit to be in the band of $2.4-$2.6 billion. Its operating expenses are anticipated to be in the $610-$635 million range.



First Solar projects module shipments to be in the band of 17-18.2 gigawatts. The company expects its 2026 capital expenditure to be in the range of $0.8-$1 billion.

FSLR’s Zacks Rank

First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Release

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which decreased 30.9% from 68 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 8.2%.



Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $282.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284 million by 0.2%. The top line also decreased 28.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $356.1 million.

Upcoming Solar Releases

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $303.4 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 38.2%.



Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 14, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.08 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $947.6 million.

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First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.