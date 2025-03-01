First Solar's Profits Hide a Huge Risk for Investors

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) expects to grow in 2025 as production at its solar plants increases, but there's a warning hiding on the bottom line. Profits are driven by subsidies, as Travis Hoium highlights in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 25, 2025. The video was published on Feb. 27, 2025.

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

