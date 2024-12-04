First Solar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $909,584, and 5 are calls, amounting to $292,645.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $300.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $1.0 $0.91 $1.0 $200.00 $259.8K 5.7K 3.4K FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $1.0 $0.89 $1.0 $200.00 $235.7K 5.7K 9.0K FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $1.0 $0.87 $1.0 $200.00 $188.9K 5.7K 6.0K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.3 $7.9 $7.9 $300.00 $79.0K 3.9K 0 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.08 $1.79 $2.0 $225.00 $60.0K 360 566

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Present Market Standing of First Solar Currently trading with a volume of 855,713, the FSLR's price is down by -2.49%, now at $202.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for First Solar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.