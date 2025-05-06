First Solar's Cloudy Future

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock looks cheap on the surface, but the company relies on subsidies to make money. Travis Hoium puts numbers to these subsidies and shows why the company's demand is a big problem.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 2, 2025. The video was published on May 6, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.