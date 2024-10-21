News & Insights

First Solar upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

October 21, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Citi upgraded First Solar (FSLR) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $254, up from $200, ahead of the Q3 results and U.S. elections. First Solar can benefit in almost any election outcome, the analyst tells investors in a research note. A Democratic win may drive sharpest recovery in First Solar shares in the sector while a Republican win will likely drive higher tariffs resulting in a longer-term recovery, contends Citi.

