First Solar Unusual Options Activity For February 07

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $184,510, and 5 are calls, amounting to $238,630.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $210.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $8.8 $8.5 $8.6 $175.00 $85.1K 200 100 FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $16.25 $15.5 $15.5 $175.00 $77.5K 2.2K 51 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $95.95 $94.0 $94.0 $75.00 $47.0K 17 5 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $5.15 $4.05 $4.6 $170.00 $45.9K 181 129 FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $23.8 $22.3 $22.93 $175.00 $45.8K 1.2K 20

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Solar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of First Solar With a volume of 675,855, the price of FSLR is down -0.46% at $166.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $279.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Seaport Global upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $274. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $335. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $273. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.