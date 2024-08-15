First Solar Unusual Options Activity For August 15

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $314,567 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $90,135.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $260.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.85 $4.65 $4.8 $210.00 $167.2K 1.1K 317 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $34.1 $33.6 $33.6 $230.00 $43.6K 100 0 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $33.9 $33.5 $33.5 $240.00 $36.8K 112 11 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $11.05 $9.75 $11.05 $235.00 $35.3K 18 34 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.35 $3.05 $3.23 $260.00 $32.9K 1.2K 10

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Current Position of First Solar Currently trading with a volume of 486,548, the FSLR's price is up by 1.49%, now at $228.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days. Expert Opinions on First Solar

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $307.4.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $315. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $326. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $360. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $286. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on First Solar with a target price of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

