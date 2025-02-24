First Solar Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,700, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $301,802.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $170.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $21.45 $21.05 $21.05 $155.00 $52.6K 29 0 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $1.57 $1.35 $1.57 $170.00 $46.9K 2.6K 211 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.1 $46.1 $46.1 $155.00 $46.1K 42 8 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $47.5 $44.0 $45.0 $155.00 $36.0K 42 0 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $12.75 $12.6 $12.75 $160.00 $35.7K 129 3

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Present Market Standing of First Solar Trading volume stands at 97,747, with FSLR's price down by -1.77%, positioned at $152.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. What The Experts Say On First Solar

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $256.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

