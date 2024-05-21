First Solar Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $912,219, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $2,542,890.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $225.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of First Solar stands at 1572.88, with a total volume reaching 7,502.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in First Solar, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $225.0, throughout the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $12.0 $11.4 $12.0 $220.00 $2.3M 3.3K 2.0K FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $34.2 $33.55 $33.75 $200.00 $675.0K 3.6K 1.8K FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.8 $0.66 $0.8 $195.00 $100.1K 301 1.2K FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $2.48 $2.05 $2.35 $225.00 $58.7K 2 250 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.95 $12.15 $12.15 $170.00 $48.6K 3.2K 0

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

In light of the recent options history for First Solar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,449,560, the price of FSLR is up by 5.24%, reaching $206.63. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. Expert Opinions on First Solar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $240.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $240. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $270. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $228. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $252. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $211.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

