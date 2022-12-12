Markets
FBHS

First Solar To Replace Fortune Brands Home & Security In S&P 500

December 12, 2022 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - S&P MidCap 400 constituent First Solar Inc. (FSLR) will replace Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the S&P 500, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) will replace First Solar in the S&P MidCap 400, and MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) will replace Conn's Inc. (CONN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on December 19, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Fortune Brands Home & Security is spinning off MasterBrand in a transaction expected to be completed December 15. Post spin-off, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a name and symbol change to Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) and will be more representative of the midcap market space.

Conn's is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FBHS
FSLR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.