Markets
FSLR

First Solar To Build Solar Panel Factory In Ohio, To Invest $680 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Solar panel maker First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) on Wednesday announced its plans to invest $680 million to construct its third US manufacturing facility, in Lake Township, Ohio. The new solar plant is expected to begin operations from the first half of 2023, after necessary approvals and permits are received from various state, regional and local incentives. The factory is expected to initially produce enough solar panels to produce 3 GW of power annually. The three factories will increase First Solar's US manufacturing footprint to 6 GW. The 1.8 million square foot facility is projected to directly create approximately 500 jobs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular