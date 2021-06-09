First Solar To Build Solar Panel Factory In Ohio, To Invest $680 Mln

(RTTNews) - Solar panel maker First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) on Wednesday announced its plans to invest $680 million to construct its third US manufacturing facility, in Lake Township, Ohio. The new solar plant is expected to begin operations from the first half of 2023, after necessary approvals and permits are received from various state, regional and local incentives. The factory is expected to initially produce enough solar panels to produce 3 GW of power annually. The three factories will increase First Solar's US manufacturing footprint to 6 GW. The 1.8 million square foot facility is projected to directly create approximately 500 jobs.

