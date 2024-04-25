News & Insights

First Solar Takes Over #52 Spot From SBA Communications Corp

April 25, 2024 — 12:22 pm EDT

April 25, 2024

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) has taken over the #52 spot from SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of First Solar Inc versus SBA Communications Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (FSLR plotted in blue; SBAC plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FSLR vs. SBAC:

FSLR,SBAC Relative Performance Chart

FSLR is currently trading off about 3.9%, while SBAC is off about 1.2% midday Thursday.

