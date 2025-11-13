First Solar Stock Rises 19.2% in a Month: What Should Investors Do?

First Solar FSLR shares have risen 19.2% over the past month, outperforming its Zacks Solar industry’s growth of 14.3%. The company is benefiting from its efforts to expand its U.S. manufacturing capacity to take advantage of the high demand.





Other solar stocks, such as SolarEdge Technologies SEDG and Canadian Solar CSIQ, have also outperformed the industry in the past month. Shares of SEDG have risen 16.7% while those of CSIQ have gained 98.5% during the same time frame.



Considering First Solar’s outperformance, investors might be left wondering if this is a good time to add FSLR stock to their portfolio. Let's examine the factors that contributed to the share price gain and assess the stock's investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Factors Acting in Favor of FSLR

First Solar is experiencing robust demand from the U.S. market, primarily driven by growing interest in its advanced thin-film solar modules. Additionally, it stands to gain indirectly from the ongoing artificial intelligence boom, as the rapid expansion of data centers to support artificial intelligence applications is significantly increasing electricity consumption, thereby boosting demand for renewable energy sources such as solar power.



The company recently commenced operations at its fourth and fifth manufacturing facilities in the United States and completed the expansion of its manufacturing footprint at its existing facilities in Ohio. The company has added 2.7 gigawatt ("GW") of gross booking since the previousearnings call and its total booking backlog is 54.5 GW extending through 2030, which indicates a strong demand for FSLR’s products.



Amid the rapid global expansion of solar energy, First Solar continues to make significant investments to scale up its module production and strengthen manufacturing capacity. In the third quarter of 2025, the company produced 3.6 GW and sold 5.3 GW of solar modules. As of Sept. 30, 2025, its total nameplate production capacity across all facilities was approximately 23.5 GW.



With a well-established presence in the United States, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam, First Solar benefits from a strong international footprint. First Solar's upcoming 3.7 GW module finishing line in the United States, scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2026, is anticipated to increase total production capacity and drive continued revenue expansion. These initiatives highlight the company's capacity expansion strategy, providing revenue visibility and stability for the years ahead.

FSLR Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a decrease of 3.05% and that for 2026 EPS implies an increase of 2.8% over the past 60 days.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 7.99% and 1,500%, respectively, in the past 60 days. The bottom-line estimate for Canadian Solar’s 2025 EPS indicates no change, and that for 2026 EPS implies an increase of 1.06% over the past 60 days.

Challenges Faced by FSLR

First Solar faces several headwinds, including heightened trade tensions and tariff risks, with new reciprocal tariffs imposed on countries where it manufactures.



The U.S. government’s new reciprocal tariffs, ranging from 19% to 25% on countries where First Solar manufactures, and up to 50% on India, could limit the company’s ability to sell certain modules in the United States and disrupt operations at some overseas facilities.



A potential global oversupply of solar modules, largely driven by massive capacity expansion in China, may cause pricing volatility and competitive pressure, which could negatively impact First Solar’s financial performance.

FSLR’s Earnings Surprise History

FSLR beat on earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining three, delivering a negative average surprise of 6.63%.





SolarEdge Technologies beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering a negative average surprise of 24.9%. Canadian Solar beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in two, delivering a negative average surprise of 177.9%.

FSLR’s Return on Equity Higher Than Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 16.61% is higher than the industry average of 11.03%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



FSLR Stock Trades at a Discount

First Solar is currently trading at 12.15X, a discount compared to its industry’s 18.39X on a forward 12-month P/E basis.



What Should Investors Do?

First Solar is seeing strong U.S. demand for its thin-film solar modules and stands to benefit from rising electricity needs driven by AI-related data center growth. First Solar’s continued capacity expansion supports steady long-term revenue growth and strengthens its global position.



However, considering its declining near-term earnings estimates, new investors may look for a better entry point. The present investors should stay invested and enjoy the benefits of higher ROE. FSLR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





