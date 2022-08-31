Markets
FSLR

First Solar Stock in 3 Minutes

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has been a market leader in solar energy for two decades, but that hasn't translated to success on the stock market. That may change in the future with multiple tailwinds, which I cover in the video below in under three minutes.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Aug. 24, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than First Solar
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and First Solar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyTravis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular