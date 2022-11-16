First Solar Stock Has Outperformed The Broader Markets – Here's Why

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock price jumped more than 3.5x from around $42 at 2018 end to $153 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. Additionally, the company witnessed just a 12% rise in revenue over this period, and revenue per share increased, despite a marginal rise in the outstanding share count. Due to this, the company’s stock price has risen strongly, and has managed to outperform the S&P 500, which returned around 60% over the same period.

(A) FSLR’s Total Revenue has grown 12% from $2.2 billion in FY 2018 to $2.5 billion currently

FSLR’s total revenue growth has been mixed over the years, with sales first rising to $3.1 billion in FY ’19 and hovering around that level till FY ’21, where sales stood at $2.9 billion. However, LTM sales currently stand lower at $2.5 billion.

The company is a leading manufacturer of solar panels, and provider of utility-scale PV (photo-voltaic) power plants.

As of its most recent full-year 2021 earnings, sales from modules make up around 80% of the company’s sales, standing at $2.33 billion, up from $1.46 billion in FY ’19, a jump of almost 60% in just two years.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 11% from $21.37 in FY 2018 to $23.62 currently

FSLR’s revenue rose from $2.2 billion in FY 2018 to $2.5 billion currently, and the outstanding share count rose from 105 million in FY 2018 to around 107 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has grown 11% from $21.37 in FY ’18 to $23.62 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for FSLR has risen strongly from 2x at 2018 end to 6.5x currently, a jump of more than 3x over its 2018 level

FSLR’s P/S multiple dropped marginally to around 1.9x by late 2019, on the back of falling investor expectations surrounding the sustainability of demand for its products.

However, with the tide turning due to the surging adoption of solar energy products, expectations are back up and the P/S multiple currently stands much higher at 6.5x.

Returns Nov 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] FSLR Return 8% 81% 391% S&P 500 Return 4% -16% 79% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 8% -16% 232%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 11/15/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

