First Solar Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (33 Ratings)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been analyzed by 33 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|14
|17
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|9
|7
|0
|0
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $269.27, along with a high estimate of $356.00 and a low estimate of $194.00. This current average has increased by 9.37% from the previous average price target of $246.19.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Solar by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Chris Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$285.00
|$258.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$307.00
|$344.00
|Corinne Blanchard
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$215.00
|Colin Rusch
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$271.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$344.00
|$246.00
|Ameet Thakkar
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$311.00
|$224.00
|Brian Kinstlinger
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$302.00
|$268.00
|Andrew Percoco
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$331.00
|$248.00
|Philip Shen
|Roth MKM
|Raises
|Buy
|$320.00
|$230.00
|Maheep Mandloi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$274.00
|$209.00
|Markus Leistner
|DZ Bank
|Announces
|Hold
|$270.00
|-
|Jon Windham
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$270.00
|Mark Strouse
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$262.00
|$240.00
|Jon Windham
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$252.00
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$219.00
|$195.00
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$228.00
|$227.00
|Joseph Osha
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$356.00
|$359.00
|Mark Strouse
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$237.00
|Jon Windham
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$252.00
|$250.00
|Colin Rusch
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$271.00
|$269.00
|Dushyant Ailani
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$211.00
|$209.50
|Maheep Mandloi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Buy
|$209.00
|$196.00
|Andrew Percoco
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$248.00
|$245.00
|Brian Kinstlinger
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$268.00
|$265.00
|Sean Morgan
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$227.00
|-
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$227.00
|$224.00
|Michael Blum
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$187.00
|Philip Shen
|Roth MKM
|Maintains
|Buy
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Markus Leistner
|DZ Bank
|Announces
|Buy
|$205.00
|-
|Colin Rusch
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$269.00
|$269.00
|Sean Milligan
|Janney Montgomery Scott
|Announces
|Buy
|$236.00
|-
|Julien Dumoulin-Smith
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$194.00
|$187.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Solar's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Discovering First Solar: A Closer Look
First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.
Financial Milestones: First Solar's Journey
Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 44.83% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
