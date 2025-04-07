First Solar Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $259.32, a high estimate of $335.00, and a low estimate of $209.00. Highlighting a 8.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $281.89.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of First Solar by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $253.00|$304.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $245.00|$285.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $236.00|$273.00 | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $304.00|$335.00 | |Andrew Percoco |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $238.00|$297.00 | |Jon Windham |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $285.00|$360.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $230.00|$250.00 | |Philip Shen |Roth MKM |Maintains |Buy | $280.00|$280.00 | |Christopher Dendrinos|RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $251.00|$280.00 | |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $268.00|$282.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $230.00|$260.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $285.00|$300.00 | |Vikram Bagri |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $236.00|$254.00 | |Maheep Mandloi |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $259.00|$218.00 | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $236.00|$246.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $273.00|$275.00 | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $335.00|$335.00 | |Tom Curran |Seaport Global |Announces |Buy | $274.00|- | |Michael Blum |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $209.00|$240.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into First Solar's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering First Solar: A Closer Look

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

