First Solar Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $303.55, a high estimate of $360.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Marking an increase of 1.32%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $299.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of First Solar by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Buy $266.00 $271.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $321.00 $343.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Announces Buy $300.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $343.00 $320.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $280.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $350.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $286.00 $311.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $326.00 $325.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $219.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $282.00 $262.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

A Deep Dive into First Solar's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

