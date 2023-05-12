First Solar Spikes After Acquiring Evolar For $38 Mln

(RTTNews) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) shares are surging more than 22 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the acquisition of Evolar AB, a European thin film company for $38 million.

The company said the acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation PV technology, including high-efficiency tandem devices.

Currently, shares are at $225.15, up 22.90 percent from the previous close of $183.19 on a volume of 8,264,311.

