News & Insights

Markets
FSLR

First Solar Spikes After Acquiring Evolar For $38 Mln

May 12, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) shares are surging more than 22 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the acquisition of Evolar AB, a European thin film company for $38 million.

The company said the acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation PV technology, including high-efficiency tandem devices.

Currently, shares are at $225.15, up 22.90 percent from the previous close of $183.19 on a volume of 8,264,311.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.