First Solar says audit found unethical labor practices at Malaysia factory

Aug 15 (Reuters) - First Solar FSLR.O, the top U.S. solar panel maker, on Tuesday said an audit of its manufacturing operations had uncovered unethical labor practices at its Malaysia facility.

The company's shares were down 5% in afternoon trade at $200.81.

In a report on the sustainability of its operations, First Solar said four onsite service providers in Malaysia had subjected migrant workers to unethical recruitment practices, including "the payment of recruitment fees in their home countries, passport retention, and the unlawful retention of wages."

First Solar said it had taken steps to return passports, wages and recruitment fees to the affected workers.

