First Solar price target lowered to $335 from $368 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered the firm’s price target on First Solar (FSLR) to $335 from $368 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the release of the company’s Q3 results and what the firm calls a “messy quarter.”

