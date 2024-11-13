First Solar price target lowered to $275 from $290 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on First Solar (FSLR) to $275 from $290 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that while India volumes will be down in 2025 and 2026 versus prior expectations, some of this offset by higher selling prices and gross margins. It now expects First Solar’s sales to come in below consensus in 2025 and 2026, due to the change in India strategy.

