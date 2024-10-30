First Solar price target lowered to $245 from $250 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on First Solar (FSLR) to $245 from $250 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says First Solar delivered a messy update against low investor expectations. Q3 EPS missed, full year EPS was reduced by 2% mainly due to India, and bookings were light as expected, Piper highlights. Overall, the firm believes it was a soft update against low expectations, but the upcoming elections are more relevant for forward equity performance.

