First Solar Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FSLR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for First Solar. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $104,940, and 9 calls, totaling $441,210.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $190.0 to $320.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $190.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $81.0 $80.0 $80.0 $220.00 $120.0K 3.5K 0 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $12.15 $10.6 $10.6 $280.00 $104.9K 275 115 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $67.15 $64.25 $65.0 $220.00 $97.5K 1.8K 15 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $112.5 $109.7 $109.7 $190.00 $43.8K 60 2 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $38.5 $36.45 $36.45 $300.00 $36.4K 11.2K 11

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

First Solar's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 207,355, the price of FSLR is up by 0.38%, reaching $277.79. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. What The Experts Say On First Solar

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $272.4.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $268. An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $356. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $262. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $228. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $248.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

