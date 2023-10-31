First Solar, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR):

Earnings: $268.40 million in Q3 vs. -$49.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.50 in Q3 vs. -$0.46 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $2.06 per share Revenue: $801.09 million in Q3 vs. $628.93 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.4B to $3.6B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.