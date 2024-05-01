First Solar, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $236.62 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $42.56 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.8% to $794.11 million from $548.29 million last year.

First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $236.62 Mln. vs. $42.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.20 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $794.11 Mln vs. $548.29 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.00 to $14.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4.4B to $4.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.