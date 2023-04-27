First Solar, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR):

Earnings: $42.56 million in Q1 vs. -$43.26 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.40 in Q1 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.93 per share Revenue: $548.29 million in Q1 vs. $367.04 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.4 to $3.6 Bln

