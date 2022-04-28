First Solar, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR):

Earnings: -$43.26 million in Q1 vs. $209.67 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q1 vs. $1.96 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.42 per share Revenue: $367.04 million in Q1 vs. $803.37 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.00 to $0.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.4 - $2.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.