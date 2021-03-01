First Solar, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's shaping up to be a tough period for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), which a week ago released some disappointing yearly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. First Solar missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of US$2.7b and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.73, falling short by 3.7% and 5.3% respectively. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:FSLR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from First Solar's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$2.92b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 10% to US$4.16. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.69 in 2021. Although the analysts have lowered their sales forecasts, they've also made a nice increase in their earnings per share estimates, which implies there's been something of an uptick in sentiment following the latest results.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$90.86, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values First Solar at US$141 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$52.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that First Solar is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 7.9%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.7% per year. So while First Solar's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards First Solar following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target held steady at US$90.86, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for First Solar going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for First Solar (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

