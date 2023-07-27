First Solar, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $170.58 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $55.81 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $810.67 million from $620.96 million last year.

First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $170.58 Mln. vs. $55.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $810.67 Mln vs. $620.96 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.4B to $3.6B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.