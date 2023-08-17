First Solar (FSLR), UbiQD Ink Deal to Optimize Solar Modules

First Solar, Inc. FSLR recently announced that it has signed a joint development agreement with UbiQD, Inc., for integrating fluorescent Quantum Dot technology in its solar modules. Notably, both these companies have been working on this new technology since 2022 in a bid to make solar modules more efficient in terms of sunlight utilization.

Benefits of the Agreement

Quantum dots (QDs) are semiconductor nanoparticles having remarkably high efficiency and size-tunable photoluminescence over a wide range of colors. With the potential use of QDs in solar modules, more sunlight can be converted into energy. Therefore, incorporating the QDs in FSLR’s solar modules can boost their demand, strengthening the company’s foothold in the rapidly growing solar market.



With UbiQD having its base in America’s New Mexico, we can expect the QD-incorporated solar modules from First Solar to be available soon in the U.S. solar market, where FSLR already enjoys a formidable presence.

First Solar’s Prospects in the U.S. Solar Market

To retain its position as the largest solar module manufacturer in the United States, First Solar has been investing heftily in the production ramp-up of its modules to expand its manufacturing capacity.



The company is currently on track to expand and upgrade its Ohio Series 6 factories to achieve an additional aggregate annual throughput of 0.9 gigawatts, with the additional capacity expected to come online in 2024. Similarly, its new Alabama facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, with commercial operations ramping through 2025. This facility is expected to add 3.5 gigawatts of annual nameplate capacity once fully ramped.



When fully operational, these expansions in Ohio and Alabama are expected to increase its annual nameplate capacity in the United States to more than 10 gigawatts by 2025. In July 2023, FSLR announced its plan to build a fifth manufacturing facility in Louisiana.



Per the Solar Energy Industries Association report, the solar market is projected to triple in size over the next five years. Considering the solid growth opportunity offered by the U.S. solar market, the abovementioned production ramp-up strategy planned by First Solar will boost its revenue prospects in the days ahead.

Peer Moves

Apart from First Solar, other prominent players like SolarEdge SEDG, Enphase Energy ENPH and Canadian Solar CSIQ are also expanding their footprint in the U.S. solar market.



SolarEdge plans to establish manufacturing capabilities in the United States by using contract manufacturers and establishing its manufacturing facility. At Intersolar 2023, the company unveiled its Commercial Storage System, designed for small to medium commercial PV installations, providing 58 kilowatt hours of battery capacity.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) suggests an increase of 59.3% from 2022’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales implies a rise of 24.1% over 2022’s reported figure.



Enphase Energy expects to ship approximately 600,000 microinverters to customers in third-quarter 2023 from its U.S. manufacturing facilities. Recently, it also announced that the Enphase Energy Systems, powered by IQ8 Microinverters, are witnessing increased deployments in South Carolina.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s 2023 EPS suggests an increase of 9.7% from 2022’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 sales implies a rise of 18% over 2022’s reported figure.



Canadian Solar announced in June 2023 that it is building its first manufacturing facility in the United States for producing solar photovoltaic modules. The company recently secured an order to supply 7 gigawatts (GW) of its latest high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar modules to EDF Renewables North America.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2023 EPS suggests an increase of 67.4% from 2022’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 sales implies a rise of 24.4% over 2022’s reported figure.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of FSLR have gained 62.9% against the industry’s 33.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

