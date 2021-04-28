First Solar (FSLR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 14.96%. However, in the trailing four quarters, First Solar delivered an earnings surprise of 105.22%, on average.



Let's take a closer look at the factors likely to influence the company’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Robust demand for the company's Series 6 modules is expected to have boosted First Solar’s first-quarter shipments, thereby bolstering its revenues. In fact, the company has been witnessing capacity utilization of more than 100% for the Series 6 modules, particularly across its international factories, in recent times. In February, the company commenced initial production of its second Series 6 low-cost factory in Malaysia and continued production ramp-up through the end of the first quarter.



So, we remain optimistic about the company’s overall top-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $695 million, indicating 30.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



On the cost front, it is imperative to mention that excess capacity utilization at almost all its factories, except the new Malaysia factory which is around the 90% mark, enables First Solar to reduce cost-per-watt related to the Series 6 modules. This is likely to have contributed favorably to its quarterly earnings performance.



Moreover, at the fourth-quarter earnings call, the company revealed its expectations to optimize transportation that could lead to a 15% reduction in freight costs, going ahead.



In line with such notable developments and projections, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.00 per share, indicating growth of 17.6% year over year.



Moreover, the company completed the sale of its 150-megawatt AC Sun Streams 2 project to Longroad Energy, during the first quarter. Sale proceeds from this transaction should get duly reflected in the upcoming results of First Solar.

