First Solar (FSLR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, First Solar (FSLR) was down 3.05% at $186.61. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The largest U.S. solar company's stock has climbed by 1.35% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.68% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of First Solar in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.8, showcasing a 43.59% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.05 billion, indicating a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.4 per share and a revenue of $5.11 billion, indicating changes of +22.45% and -2.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.3% lower. As of now, First Solar holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, First Solar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.14.

It's also important to note that FSLR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 206, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.