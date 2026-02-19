First Solar (FSLR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $233.30, marking a -2.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 2.11% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of First Solar will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 24, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.22, marking a 43.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.57 billion, showing a 3.87% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.63 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.71% and +21.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. First Solar presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.33 for its industry.

It's also important to note that FSLR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FSLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.