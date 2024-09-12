First Solar (FSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with First Solar (FSLR) standing at $235.95, reflecting a -1.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

Shares of the largest U.S. solar company witnessed a gain of 6.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of First Solar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.31, up 32.4% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 40.53% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.60 per share and a revenue of $4.49 billion, signifying shifts of +75.71% and +35.43%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. Right now, First Solar possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.46.

We can also see that FSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

