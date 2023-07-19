First Solar (FSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $198.58, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 8.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, First Solar is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $745.75 million, up 20.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $3.49 billion, which would represent changes of +1875.61% and +33.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. First Solar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, First Solar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.33.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

