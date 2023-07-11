First Solar (FSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $189.62, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 2.76% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 123.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $753.05 million, up 21.27% from the year-ago period.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1882.93% and +31.97%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. First Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that First Solar has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.12 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.84.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.