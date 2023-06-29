First Solar (FSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $184.01, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 9.23% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, First Solar is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 130.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $760.22 million, up 22.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1887.8% and +32.11%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, First Solar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.38.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

