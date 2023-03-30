First Solar (FSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $213.32, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 10.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 331.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $697.86 million, up 90.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.65 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1721.95% and +32.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 51.7% higher. First Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.47.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

