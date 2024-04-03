First Solar (FSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the latest trading day at $166.73, indicating a -0.26% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

The largest U.S. solar company's shares have seen an increase of 5.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.5% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of First Solar will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.13, marking a 432.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $768.19 million, indicating a 40.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.51 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, which would represent changes of +74.55% and +35.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. As of now, First Solar holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, First Solar is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.

We can additionally observe that FSLR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

