First Solar (FSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $135.82, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 20.03% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 135.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $761.87 million, up 30.57% from the year-ago period.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -98.17% and -9.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 37.47% lower. First Solar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1702.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 63.88, so we one might conclude that First Solar is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 34.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



