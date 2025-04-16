First Solar (FSLR) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw First Solar (FSLR) ending at $124.37, denoting a -1.93% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.

The the stock of largest U.S. solar company has fallen by 0.41% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of First Solar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.59, reflecting a 17.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $851.85 million, up 7.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $18.75 per share and a revenue of $5.52 billion, demonstrating changes of +55.99% and +31.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower within the past month. Currently, First Solar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.44.

Investors should also note that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 0.18 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.6.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.