First Solar (FSLR) Stock Moves -1.30%: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) ended the recent trading session at $197.81, demonstrating a -1.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.46%.

Shares of the largest U.S. solar company witnessed a loss of 11.34% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 10.02%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of First Solar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.8, marking a 43.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.05 billion, reflecting a 23.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.57 per share and revenue of $5.1 billion, which would represent changes of +30.68% and -2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.05% lower. First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.09 of its industry.

Meanwhile, FSLR's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.62.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.