First Solar (FSLR) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $64.90, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 13.29% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. On that day, First Solar is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $919.53 million, up 50.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.42% lower. First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, First Solar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.23.

We can also see that FSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 5.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FSLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

