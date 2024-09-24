First Solar (FSLR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with First Solar (FSLR) standing at $244.98, reflecting a -1.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Shares of the largest U.S. solar company have appreciated by 6.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of First Solar will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.31, signifying a 32.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.13 billion, showing a 40.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.62 per share and revenue of $4.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75.97% and +35.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Currently, First Solar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, First Solar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.19.

We can additionally observe that FSLR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Solar industry stood at 1.94 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

