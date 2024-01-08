First Solar (FSLR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $166.13, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.2%.

Shares of the largest U.S. solar company have appreciated by 14.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of First Solar will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $3.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4771.43%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating a 30.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for First Solar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. First Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, First Solar is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.64 for its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

