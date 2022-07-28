First Solar (FSLR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.16, changing hands as high as $92.54 per share. First Solar Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSLR's low point in its 52 week range is $59.60 per share, with $123.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.